Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Bundy farmer takes top 10 spot on AFR young rich List

    premium_icon Bundy farmer takes top 10 spot on AFR young rich List

    News Bundaberg’s Peter Greensill has made the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List.

    • 24th Oct 2019 12:01 PM
    JOBS: Developer puts call out for construction workers

    premium_icon JOBS: Developer puts call out for construction workers

    Business ONE of Australia’s largest masterplanned seaside developments has put the call out...

    Community speaks: dam petition reaches 1000 signatures

    premium_icon Community speaks: dam petition reaches 1000 signatures

    News “I’m sure that parliamentarians are taking notice.”

    Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    premium_icon Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    News Keith Pitt has slammed the idea of an exit strategy for farmers ahead of the NFF...