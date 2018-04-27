Menu
Crime

Two people stabbed in home, rushed to hospital

Annie Perets
by
27th Apr 2018 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

TWO people are in hospital and a man in custody after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

A man aged in his 50s, and woman aged in her 70s, were rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital. It is understood the woman has stab wounds to her neck and injuries to her hand.

The incident occurred about 9.15am.

Police have since closed Mungara Court, Wondunna, and detectives are on the scene.

A neighbour was shocked at the incident, describing the Wondunna street as a generally quiet place.

Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing.
Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing. Alistair Brightman

Police have since set up another crime scene outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant at Point Vernon.

A male person, aged in his late 30s, is in custody.

He is known to the two victims.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

