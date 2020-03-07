Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community consultation: Discussion to raise coal mine concerns

        premium_icon Community consultation: Discussion to raise coal mine...

        News BUNDABERG residents are invited to attend a community consultation that will discuss how a coal mine would impact the region.

        • 7th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Hearing focus on Paradise’s RCC practice, apron design

        premium_icon Hearing focus on Paradise’s RCC practice, apron design

        News THE final day of this week’s Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry hearings saw two...

        Sweetest gift helps save lives

        premium_icon Sweetest gift helps save lives

        News IT MAY be coloured pink, but a giant egg is up for grabs and the meaning behind it...

        Drum roll for Bundaberg Rum Bundy raise glass to rum distillery

        premium_icon Drum roll for Bundaberg Rum Bundy raise glass to rum ...

        News RENOWNED for being one of the region’s most famous brands and favourite drop, a...