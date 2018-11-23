Menu
Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Woman allegedly raped by staff member

by Kirstin Payne
23rd Nov 2018 4:34 AM
POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape that occurred during Melbourne Cup celebrations on the Gold Coast.

The woman was allegedly raped at an establishment on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on the evening of Tuesday November 6.

The alleged attack occurred just after 8pm.

According to a source who was at the venue, the woman had gone to the bathroom alone where she was followed and then allegedly raped by a staff member.

Later that evening the woman confronted the alleged attacker and called the police.

Those present said police arrived and cordoned off the area where the alleged rape was believed to have taken place.

Police also took possession of CCTV footage of the venue.

The Bulletin approached the venue where the alleged attack was believed to have taken place.

Management however said they were unaware of any issues.

