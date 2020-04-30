Woman allegedly killed with sledgehammer

A man has faced court charged with the domestic violence murder of his wife of 17 years who police allege was tightly gripping a screwdriver when they found her body.

Jacqueline Joy Sturgess, 45, was allegedly discovered lying in a pool of her own blood in Shaun Robert Sturgess' Brisbane home, where she also used to live, yesterday afternoon.

Sturgess, 50, faced court today charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence).

Police allege he used a sledgehammer to hit her in the head as she turned away to defend herself.

The pair had two daughters together, aged 11 and 14.

A lady was found murdered at a Brisbane home yesterday.



Police were called to the Hemlock Court home in Narangba at 4pm and originally thought the death was non-suspicious but the situation changed overnight.

Their investigations led to the arrest of Sturgess nearby.

Detectives allege Sturgess walked to a nearby bottle shop to buy alcohol before he fled the area in a taxi and didn't call triple-0.

The Courier Mail reports the pair were understood to be fighting over child support after their separation in December 2019, and she had been at his home to collect some of her belongings.

Sturgess faced Pine Rivers Court today but the matter was adjourned to be mentioned in Caboolture Magistrates Court on June 25.

Police taking a dog from the scene.

Police are speaking to neighbours at the scene.

One neighbour told The Courier-Mail it was a friendly and safe area.

"Yesterday we saw cop cars everywhere and when it happens in your street, you think, did we miss something?" they said.

Neighbours have placed flowers at the address this morning.

Officers were seen escorting a dog from the victim's home.