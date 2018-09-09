Cops pursue three-wheeled car through suburbs

AN unlincensed driver has been arrested after trying to evade police for a second time south of Tweed Heads in a car with three wheels following a police pursuit.

On September 5, Tweed Heads police conducting local high visibility patrols at Kingscliff recognised a car used to evade police the day before.

At Cudgen Road, around 10.50pm, police tried to get the driver to pull over using warning lights and sirens.

The 21-year-old female driver allegedly failed to stop and increased her speed.

Police pursued the car for half an hour through northern NSW suburbs Kingscliff, Chinderah, Banora Point, Fingal Head and in Tweed Heads.

The driver allegedly lost a tyre when she did a U-turn and then drove on three tyres.

The chase finally came to a halt at 11.15pm when the car was driven across a concrete median strip on Sexton Hill Drive at Banora Point.

Unable to clear it, the Tweed Heads woman allegedly jumped out of the car and tried to flee police.

Officers tackled the woman to the ground.

Police will allege she tried to resist arrest and had to be restrained by police.

Police say the woman appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance and was taken to Tweed Heads hospital for blood tests.

She was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with a range of offences, including: Police pursuit (Skyes Law), drive disqualified (never licensed, subsequent offence) and resist arrest.

She was refused bail and appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court earlier this week.