Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.
The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis. stevepb/PIXABAY
Crime

Woman allegedly caught with 16.2kg of ‘white powder’

10th Nov 2018 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Sydney's inner-west overnight.

Officers stopped a white Mitsubishi ASX on Glebe Point Road to speak with the driver at around 10pm.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly located approximately 16.2kg of white powder believed to be cocaine, a quantity of money, and four mobile phones.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.

She was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime, and drive while suspended.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Friday December 7.

cocaine drugs

Top Stories

    BABY BOOM: Hospital breaks historic record

    BABY BOOM: Hospital breaks historic record

    Health IT SEEMS Valentine's Day celebrations were a booming success this year, with the Bundbaerg Hospital delivering a record number of babies earlier this week.

    Cops on hunt for guns, ammo stolen from farm

    premium_icon Cops on hunt for guns, ammo stolen from farm

    Crime Childers Police are investigating the theft of three guns

    House sitter pawns holidaying family's things at Cashies

    premium_icon House sitter pawns holidaying family's things at Cashies

    Crime Man jailed for pawning items from family he was house sitting for

    Local Partners