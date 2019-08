DEEP CREEK: Paramedics were called to a crash at Deep Creek late yesterday.

David Nielsen

EMERGENCY crews were called to a single vehicle rollover at Deep Creek late yesterday.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 5.53pm on Gayndah Mundubbera Rd.

A woman was treated at the scene for head injuries before initially being transported by road to Gayndah Hospital.

She was later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.