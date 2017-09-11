Woman airlifted after falling from horse

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 60-year-old woman from a town outside of Maryborough to the Bundaberg Base Hospital after she fell from a horse.

The Bundaberg crew were tasked to the property late this morning where the woman sustained a suspected pelvic injury.

The LifeFlight critical care paramedic who was on board the helicopter treated the woman at the scene with help from a QAS paramedic, before the crew airlifted her to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

This was the 11th mission since July for LifeFlight crews where they attended to a patient who had been injured by an animal.

Yesterday's mission caps a busy weekend for LifeFlight aeromedical crews, who have airlifted 14 people so far across the state.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit: www.lightflightfoundation.org.au