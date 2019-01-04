Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal
Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal
Health

Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal

by Brad Crouch
4th Jan 2019 11:13 AM

A 101-year-old woman has died after contracting meningococcal disease - the first case of the disease in SA this year.

The woman from rural South Australia came down with the W strain of the disease.

Multiple people who were in contact with the woman have been identified and 12 have been given antibiotics as a precaution.

There were a total of 34 cases of meningococcal disease reported in South Australia last year - 27 of the B strain, four of the W strain and three of the Y strain.

No links have been established between the latest case and other recent cases.

editors picks health illness meningococcal disease

Top Stories

    Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    premium_icon Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    Business WHEN Carole Williams attended her first porcelain doll making class in 2002 she never wanted to paint another doll.

    Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    premium_icon Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    Opinion Opinion: We should control social media or it will control us

    • 4th Jan 2019 11:59 AM
    Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    premium_icon Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    Politics Pascoe labels Pitt comments 'outrageous'

    Local Partners