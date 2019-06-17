Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman admits throwing punch outside Foodworks over rumours

Jake Finnigan
by
17th Jun 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett woman has pleaded guilty to "losing it" and assaulting another woman outside a supermarket.

Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with common assault.

The charge stemmed from an incident outside the Eidsvold Foodworks about 3.45pm on May 24.

Thompson confronted the victim outside the supermarket after the woman had allegedly spread rumours about Thompson.

She then punched the victim in the face before fleeing.

Police were called, and Thompson returned to the scene voluntarily to speak to them, admitting she had lost her cool and hit the victim.

The victim suffered slight scratches and cuts to her nose, as well as redness on her cheek, and was transported to hospital.

The court heard Thompson had no prior criminal history, and was the sole carer to her children.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll indicated she would be seeking a conviction in the matter.

Magistrate Terry Duroux imposed a fine of $400, and no conviction was recorded.

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    premium_icon Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    Business THE struggling club will now rely solely on volunteers to operate.

    • 17th Jun 2019 10:31 AM
    Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    premium_icon Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    Crime Judge slams plan of offender who held up servo with machete

    Roads shut down in major police blitz

    premium_icon Roads shut down in major police blitz

    News Moore Park Beach road blitz results

    • 17th Jun 2019 10:58 AM