Woman admits throwing punch outside Foodworks over rumours

A NORTH Burnett woman has pleaded guilty to "losing it" and assaulting another woman outside a supermarket.

Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with common assault.

The charge stemmed from an incident outside the Eidsvold Foodworks about 3.45pm on May 24.

Thompson confronted the victim outside the supermarket after the woman had allegedly spread rumours about Thompson.

She then punched the victim in the face before fleeing.

Police were called, and Thompson returned to the scene voluntarily to speak to them, admitting she had lost her cool and hit the victim.

The victim suffered slight scratches and cuts to her nose, as well as redness on her cheek, and was transported to hospital.

The court heard Thompson had no prior criminal history, and was the sole carer to her children.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll indicated she would be seeking a conviction in the matter.

Magistrate Terry Duroux imposed a fine of $400, and no conviction was recorded.