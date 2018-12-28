Woman accused of stealing four Aldi special buy Dysons, TV

CHARGES LAID: A woman (right) has been charged with stealing four Dyson vacuum cleaners from Aldi.

CHARGES LAID: A woman (right) has been charged with stealing four Dyson vacuum cleaners from Aldi. Contributed

A WOMAN accused of cleaning up at Aldi by helping herself to four Dyson vacuum cleaners is behind bars after her application for bail was refused.

Police allege 48-year-old Thabeban woman Gayle Michelle Bessant walked into two Aldi stores across the region in the days leading up to Christmas, before walking out with the in-demand Aldi special buys.

Bessant is accused of loading a shopping trolley up with three Dyson vacuum cleaners and a 39-inch television at the Bargara Aldi on December 20, before she made no attempt to pay and walked out.

Police allege the 48-year-old repeated those actions three days later when walked out of the Kepnock Aldi with one Dyson vacuum cleaner and a number of grocery items on December 23.

It's further alleged Bessant stole a quantity of cosmetics from Malouf Pharmacy at Southside Central on December 22.

Police confirmed they identified Bessant as their suspect via CCTV. She was arrested on Boxing Day.

The Dyson vacuum cleaners police allege Bessant stole have not been recovered.

Facing three counts of staling and two counts of breaching bail conditions, Bessant appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Her applications for bail was refused by Magistrate Neil Lavaring, with Bessant remanded in custody until February 14 next year.

Aldi first offered the Dyson vacuum cleaners as a special buy in December last year - a handheld DC44 Animal for $299 and a DC29 Multifloor for $349, which sent shoppers into a frenzy as the items sold out within minutes from stores across the county.

This year the German supermarket chain upped the ante, offering three versions of popular vacuums, the V6 Animal handstick for $349, the Dyson V6 Slim for $289 and the DC37C Origin for $379.