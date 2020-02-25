Menu
A North Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned.
Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 5:56 AM
A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has had her matter adjourned because she was sick.

Previously, Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

Hughes was due to be arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday but was excused after her solicitor, Rod Behan, presented a medical certificate on her behalf.

Mr Behan said Hughes' medical certificate stated she was "unfit for court but it's light on detail" as to what her ailment was.

Judge Jeffery McLennan said he would accept the medical certificate and adjourn Hughes' matter until March 9.

However, he did warn Mr Behan he would not be as lenient "if another medical certificate in these same opaque terms" is presented to the Lismore District Court on the next appearance.

fraud allegations fraud offences lismore district court northern rivers crime
