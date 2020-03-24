Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned by one week.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a related charge of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore District Court on Monday, where the charges were certified.

The woman was due to be arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday before Judge Jeff McLennan but was relisted for March 30.

No application for bail was made on the woman's behalf and bail was formally refused.

She is set to appear via video link at her next court appearance.