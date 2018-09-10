Woman accused of stabbing partner in chest

A 31-YEAR-OLD Burnett Heads woman is due to face court today accused of stabbing her partner in what police will allege was a domestic-violence related incident.

Paramedics confirmed they treated a 42-year-old Burnett Heads man for a single stab wound to the chest before he was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for emergency surgery.

A Police Media spokesman said police were called to an address in Burnett Heads about 5.30pm yesterday and charged a woman over the alleged incident.

A 31-year-old woman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with breaching a domestic violence order and one count of wounding.