Woman accused of stabbing de facto's lover

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A BUNDABERG woman is behind bars after she was charged with the stabbing of her de facto's lover after allegedly breaking into the woman's home.

Upset and at times tearful, Melita Sheree Hart appeared in the dock before Magistrate Belinda Merrin, charged with assault causing bodily harm while armed with a knife at 6am on Tuesday November 21; entering a dwelling with intent by break and using violence; and unlawful wounding at Thabeban.

The 32-year-old mother of three entered no pleas and applied for bail through lawyer Lavonda Maloy.

Supported by four women in the public gallery, Hart at first kept her head down as prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt opposed bail.

He said Hart sent a man 9500 text messages and one included a picture of a knife.

Snr Const Blunt said the picture was not that of the knife police allege was used in the wounding.

Mrs Maloy said Hart "explicitly denies” entering the house and committing the unlawful wounding.

Mrs Maloy said Hart had been in a relationship with the father of her children and struggled to cope with its breakdown.

She was still in love with him but he no longer had the same feelings and began a new relationship.

Hart had also stopped taking anti-depressant medication because it made her feel like "a zombie”.

Ms Merrin said if convicted it was likely a term of imprisonment would be imposed.

During the proceedings Hart called something out to the women. Snr Cnst Blunt alleged she was trying to get her mother to ring someone to drop the charges.

The matter was stood down and on its return to court 15 minutes later Mrs Maloy said that Hart concedes she did say from the dock "to call ***** and have the charges dropped”.

Ms Merrin said it was alleged Hart entered the home of the new partner of her former partner when the woman was asleep and, armed with a knife, and attacked her.

Ms Merrin said the prosecution alleged that had been preceded by text messages in which Hart "indicated she would do what is alleged against her”.

"It would seem there was some premeditation in these (alleged) offences,” Ms Merrin said.

Saying that she was unable to be satisfied that Hart was able to show cause as to why her detention was not justified and the charges involving a weapon were very concerning, Ms Merrin denied her bail.

The case was adjourned to next January.