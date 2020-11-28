Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The biggest myths of the 2019 bushfires busted
News

Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 8:17 AM

A woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraud after she received more than $104,000 in COVID-19 and bushfire government assistance grants in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police will allege the 31-year-old Aberdare woman "fraudulently applied" for 34 bushfire and COVID-19 government grants between March 12 and September 13.

In total she was granted 11, to the sum of $104,000, police allege.

It's further alleged the woman tried to obtain an additional $258,000 in grants which she "was not entitled to".

She was arrested at her home at 1.20pm on Friday, and later charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception.

She was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        Premium Content Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        News A familiar face to many Bundy students, Betty Reid has retired from her role after four decades as a teacher aide.

        ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        Premium Content ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        News Shocking figures show an increase in traffic fatalities around Bundaberg this year.

        Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        Premium Content Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        News It was love at first sight when the owner of a new Bundaberg business first laid...

        Crested pigeons put on an amazing courtship display

        Premium Content Crested pigeons put on an amazing courtship display

        News They build a rough platform of twigs for a nest, quite low to the ground, and both...