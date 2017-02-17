Woman accused of neglect says dog wasn't as thin as in pics

SKIN AND BONE: Ava was seized by the RSPCA.

A BUNDABERG woman has told a court she didn't believe her heavily pregnant, two-year-old german shepherd looked as emaciated as photos taken by the RSPCA just hours later.

Tammy Lee Chapman, 31, is accused of failing to provide adequate food and worming treatment to her dog Ava, who was picked up and taken to the vet by a council officer on April 24 last year, before being seized by the RSPCA.

Giving evidence on day two of the hearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Chapman said although she had concerns about Ava's weight, she was feeding the dog three times a day on the advice of RSPCA Wide Bay inspector Penny Flaherty after a conversation between the pair on April 13.

Chapman gave evidence that she fed Ava a combination of high-energy premium dog biscuits and tinned food three times a day, and although she was concerned about how "skinny" her dog was, she left Ava to be fed by a friend when she went away for the weekend in the early hours on April 24.

"If I had of come home and seen Ava and seen her in that condition I would have taken her straight to the vets," she said.

"I am shocked, surprised and gutted and disgusted in the way she looked.

"Ten days before she was seized she didn't look close to that condition."

Representing the RSPCA, solicitor Nicole McEldowney asked Chapman why she failed to take the dog to the vet if she believed it was being fed enough yet continued to deteriorate.

"She didn't appear to be this skinny," Chapman replied.

In her closing argument Chapman said she made food readily available to Ava.

However Ms McEldowney said Ava simply needed food and worming treatment.

Magistrate John Smith referred his decision until May 18.