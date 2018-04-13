Menu
Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, with her lawyer John Willett outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Woman accused of gatecrashing Zumba class, beating up instructor

Annie Perets
by
8th Dec 2017 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM

A WOMAN is accused of gatecrashing a Zumba class and violently attacking the instructor.

Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson faced Maryborough Magistrates Court this week charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that Ms Parkinson entered a hall in Biggenden where a Zumba class was taking place and got on stage to confront the instructor.

Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said the pair "wrestled" while dance participants watched on.

The 42-year-old woman yelled at Magistrate John Smith when he commented that she had anger issues.

"I watched her face as the facts were read out," Mr Smith said.

"She's got a problem and it's one with anger management."

Ms Parkinson loudly said: "No your honour, I don't agree with that."

No plea was entered. Her defence lawyer John Willett used the appearance to request a brief of evidence.

The Biggenden woman is on bail.

