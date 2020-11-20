Police at the house where a man was found dead in Melbourne. Picture: Jason Edwards

An elderly woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Melbourne's north.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the 81-year-old Greensborough woman with one count of murder in the early hours of Friday morning after she was interviewed overnight.

A 50-year-old man, believed to be the woman's son, was found dead inside a house in Palmyra Court, Greensborough shortly after 11.30am on Monday.

Police also found the woman inside the house on the quiet suburban street and she was taken to hospital under police guard.

The woman is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a filing hearing on Friday.

Originally published as Woman, 81, charged with murder