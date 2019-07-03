Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACING COURT: Deeanne Lee Baumann confirmed her guilty plea for nine charges, including assaulting a police officer.
FACING COURT: Deeanne Lee Baumann confirmed her guilty plea for nine charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Woman, 22, pleads guilty to punching cop in drunken rampage

Felicity Ripper
by
3rd Jul 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-OLD Tewantin woman has pleaded guilty to a string of charges including assault, for allegedly punching a police officer in the face during a drunken rampage.

Deeanne Lee Baumann confirmed her guilty plea at Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday, to nine charges.

She had been charged with public nuisance, common assault while adversely affected by intoxicating substance, contravene direction, fail to leave licensed premises, obstruct police, wilful damage to police property and serious assault to a police officer causing bodily harm.

The string of offences allegedly occurred at Noosa Heads on April 26.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said she had a victim impact statement available.

Baumann's bail was enlarged and her case adjourned to July 23.

common assault noosa magistrates court police officer assaulted public nuisance violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    premium_icon Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    News A FORMER Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service employee is suing their former employer for nearly $2million after slipping and sustaining an injury.

    Woman bailed after alleged robbery with knife

    premium_icon Woman bailed after alleged robbery with knife

    Crime Court hears car was flagged down before alleged robbery

    Keith Pitt gives insight into first day back in parliament

    premium_icon Keith Pitt gives insight into first day back in parliament

    Politics Keith Pitt's first day back in parliament

    Get ready for Bundy's bushfire season: Report

    premium_icon Get ready for Bundy's bushfire season: Report

    News Fireys warn of dry weather conditions