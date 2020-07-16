Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

