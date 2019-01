A woman has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree early this morning.

The 20-year-old woman was driving on Steeds Rd at Winfield when her car hit a tree about 5am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived, and was later taken to hospital with neck pain.

He said her injuries were minor and no other vehicle was involved in the incident.