Woman’s excuse for train sex

THE woman caught on camera performing oral sex on a man while riding a NSW train told police she did it because "it was her birthday" and it was something "she'd always wanted to do".

Chantelle Gordon, 34, today had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed appear at Port Kembla Local Court, an hour south of Sydney.

She was convicted of behaving in an offensive manner in a public place and wilful and obscene exposure, with Magistrate Graham Walsh satisfied with both charges in her absence.

Gordon and fellow Wollongong local Shane Brennan were caught on CCTV last December engaged in sexual activity.

Brennan was convicted of both charges on March 13 in Wollongong Local Court last week, after pleading guilty. He received a "bollocking" from a magistrate, was fined $700 and given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

According to court documents sighted by news.com.au, it was a late December morning when the pair met on the station platform in Port Kembla.

After boarding the train, Brennan claimed Gordon started to masturbate near him so he decided to pull his pants down and approach her.

She then started to perform oral sex on him, the entirety of which was filmed on the train's CCTV camera.

Shane Brennan was caught with his pants down on a NSW train.

When the train pulled into Wollongong less than 20 minutes later, the staff at Wollongong station were waiting for the pair on the platform.

When staff saw Brennan on the train with his pants down and holding his penis, they called the police.

Sen-Constable Lockyer said after he had finished speaking with Brennan, the officer advised him to leave the station.

Not long after that, the officer saw Gordon walk out of the station bathroom and she eventually admitted to being the woman involved in the incident.

Sen-Constable Lockyer then served the woman with the same charges and she was also given a fine for riding the train without using an Opal card by transit officers.

According to court documents seen by news.com.au, Gordon told police at Wollongong station immediately after the incident she had given Brennan a blow job because "it was her birthday and was something she'd always wanted to do".

Gordon's birthday is actually January 5. The incident took place on December 14.

Shane Brennan pleaded guilty and was fined $700 over the incident.

After the pair finished their late-morning liaison, Brennan, 38, decided to use the 2L bottle of Coca-Cola he was holding to clean his penis on the train.

Staff at Wollongong then found a "large and disgusting" liquid mess on the floor, which they originally thought was urine.

When police asked Brennan why he'd urinated on the floor of the train, Sen-Constable Lockyer was given an "answer I wasn't expecting".

"I wasn't having a piss, I spilt my Coke. Go and look at it, it's just Coke," Brennan said.

But eventually, the father-of-three said what he'd used the soft drink for.

"I didn't spill it. I was cleaning myself up," he told officers.

Brennan, who has an extensive criminal record, told the Daily Maillast week that he's in "big trouble" with his girlfriend since the story made national news.

The 38-year-old said the mother of his three children was "not happy" following the news of his sexual encounter.

"I'm in strife," he told the publication, adding that he had been on the receiving end of a "few choice words".