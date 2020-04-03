Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop charged after ‘child porn’ raid

by Nick Hansen
3rd Apr 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Wollongong police officer has been charged with allegedly having child abuse material on a personal device.

The Police Standards Command raided the home of the officer in Horsley, southwest of Wollongong, at 8.15am Tuesday.

"They seized a number of electronic and storage devices, which will undergo forensic examination," police said in a media statement.

It is understood the material was allegedly found on a "personal device" not related to his work in the southern region of NSW Police, which stretches from just south of Sydney to the Victorian border.

He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with one count of access and possess child abuse material.

Police granted the officer conditional bail and he is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 16.
Police said the officer's employment status was being reviewed by his superiors.

Originally published as Wollongong cop charged after 'child porn' raid

child abuse material child porn police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus will not stop dam works

        premium_icon Virus will not stop dam works

        News Health, safety, and jobs remain priorities to the government, said the cabinet minister.

        Council comeback: Candidate prepares for council role

        premium_icon Council comeback: Candidate prepares for council role

        News THE Division 7 candidate is confident in his campaign success.

        Four patients transported to hospital after rollover

        premium_icon Four patients transported to hospital after rollover

        News FIVE people were assessed for injuries following a vehicle rollover at North...

        • 3rd Apr 2020 9:31 AM
        Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        premium_icon Fresh seafood easier with Grunske’s

        News Grunske’s By the River Seafood Market and Takeaway market have made ordering...