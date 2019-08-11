Wolfe Brothers excited to be coming back to Bundy

The Wolfe Brothers are on the road with their latest album Country Heart. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

IN 2012 they were runner-up on Australia's Got Talent, the start of 2019 saw them take home four Golden Guitars from the Country Music Awards in Tamworth and September will see them at the Burnett Heads Music Festival.

The Wolfe Brothers will be returning to the Bundaberg region as the headline act for the inaugural event.

While on a break from the busy schedule, Tom Wolfe took the time to speak with the NewsMail while he made breakfast for himself and his wife.

The band of brothers and their good mates burst onto the scene in 2012 after auditioning for Australia's Got Talent.

"We were a Tassie based band and we had the goal of hopefully getting more gigs on the mainland,” he said.

"It just went to another level above and beyond our expectations after years of gigs and it just came together, it was one of the most amazing experiences.”

Since then, the band had released four albums and have worked with Australian country music royalty such as Lee Kernaghan.

"Lee has been our biggest support, apart from family,” Tom said.

"He saw us on TV and saw something in us, he's taught us so much.”

Tom said one of their biggest 'pinch me' moments was when they took home four Golden Guitars at the 2019 Country Music Awards for their album Country Heart.

"It was pretty mind blowing,” he said.

"We'd had 13 nominations in the past and 13 losses.

"The song writing on this album was more personal and real and it's been embraced by the fans and industry, I'm smiling just thinking about it.

"But awards aren't everything.”

Tom said they put a lot of work into compiling their setlist for their concerts.

"For us it's about putting on a show, we make sure there's highs and lows and we have a lot of loyal fans who come to the shows so we try and keep it fresh and new as well,” he said.

"Seeing people in the crowd singing along and having a good time is the best feeling in the world, especially when it's something personal like a big ballad.”

The Wolfe Brothers will take the stage at the Burnett Heads Music Festival on September 28, but it isn't the first time they've played in the Rum City.

Previous gigs in Bundaberg include a show with Lee Kernaghan and another previously at the Sugarland Tavern.

"Bundy audiences have always been great,” he said.

"We've sampled a lot of the produce and we're excited to be coming back and to put on a new show.

"Everything I'm hearing is really positive and we'll be putting in 110 per cent.”