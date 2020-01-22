Wolf of Wall Street working on bringing his story to TV

Six years after Leonardo DiCaprio brought The Wolf of Wall Street to life, a television series is in the works to keep the story going.

Jordan Belfort, whom DiCaprio played in the Martin Scorsese-directed Hollywood flick that scored six Academy Award nominations in 2014, is working on the project for the small screen.

"It is a before, after and during situation," Belfort told Confidential. "It will be before the movie, during that period of the movie and then right after."

Jordan Belfort said the TV show would focus on periods of his life not covered by the movie.

Belfort, 57, is co-writing The Wolf of Wall Street TV series with Terence Winter, who wrote the screenplay for the film.

The movie also starred Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill, and covered Belfort's rise and fall in the cutthroat New York financial market.

Belfort spent 22 months in jail for defrauding more than 1500 investors in his career as a stockbroker in the 1980s and was ordered to pay $US110.4 million in restitution to victims.

"Everybody wants to see it (the new series), there will be a very aggressive bidding situation so we will see what happens," he claimed.

"It will be announced in the next month or so which network it is going to be on so it is very exciting."

Belfort, who claims to have paid back all money owed to victims, is now a motivational speaker.

He will visit Australia next month to co-host the inaugural Push Peak Summit 2020 at the Sydney Convention Centre on February 20 and the Melbourne Exhibition Centre the day prior.

Margot Robbie is Naomi Lapaglia and Leonardo DiCaprio is Jordan Belfort in the film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Asked his views on financial markets today, Belfort said there was no way to "get rich quick".

"People get rich quick but only after a lot of hard work," he said. "It is not about a get-rich-quick scheme, it doesn't work that way. It is about learning skills like persuasion, marketing, business skills, learning to manage your own emotions."

Despite his profile, Belfort said he had no intention of ever entering politics.

"Politics? Never," he said. "It is the most disgusting, dirty, foul (job), people just hate it."