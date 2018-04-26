Witnesses tried desperately to save Mackay teen

WITNESSES of a tragic single-vehicle roll over that claimed the life of a Mackay teen tried to resuscitate him for half an hour but could not save him, police have said.

The 19-year-old Devereux Creek man had been travelling on the "Beef Road" near Dingo, Central Queensland on Wednesday night, when he crashed about 7.30pm.

Police reports reveal he had been travelling south on the Fitzroy Developmental Road when for reasons still unknown, his Toyota Hilux swerved into the incorrect lane.

His car flipped "end to end" and struck a number of large rocks.

The vehicle landed 20m to 30m off the road on its roof.

The teen was located by passing witnesses "unresponsive".

A police source said the people who found him tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes, before paramedics arrived and attempted the same.

He was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is understood his pregnant girlfriend arrived on the scene not long after.

Initial reports suggest there is nothing to indicate the teenager was intoxicated.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Just weeks ago, a truck jack-knifed and rolled near the same section about 20km north of Dingo on April 9, about 7.30pm.

The partly-sealed, 103km stretch is notorious for crashes, and links the township of Dingo (357km southwest of Mackay) and the mining town of Middlemount.

The stretch is a thoroughfare for cattle trains and trucks hauling over-sized mining equipment, and shift miners on their way to and from work.

Travellers who frequent the road report sections have given way to the loose gravel lining the road, with many sections unsafe to pull over despite the constant need to make way for large vehicles.