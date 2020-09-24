Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Members of the public have laid flowers and left teddies at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Edmonton, following the tragic death of a boy, 3, left in a minibus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Members of the public have laid flowers and left teddies at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Edmonton, following the tragic death of a boy, 3, left in a minibus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Goodstart toddler death committal: witness to give evidence

by Peter Carruthers
24th Sep 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIRTEEN witnesses are expected to give evidence in the committal of the woman charged with manslaughter of a toddler on a Goodstart minibus in February.

Co-accused Dionne Grills, 34, and Michael Lewis, 45, charged with manslaughter, had bail extended after their matters were heard in the Cairns Magistrates court on Wednesday.

Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

MORE NEWS

How alleged drug boss moved huge sums of cash

'Black magic': Teen rapist's excuse for attacks

Couple sentenced after dog dies during heatwave

In February, three-year-old Maliq Nicholas Floyd Namok-Malamoo was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning vehicle in Edmonton.

During the brief mention Magistrate Joseph Pinder expected evidence from 13 witnesses, in the case of Ms Grills, to take two days to hear. Committal dates of January 4 and 5 were set. Defence lawyer Sharon Giardina represented second co-accused Mr Lewis. Mr Lewis' appearance would be excused at a committal mention slated for October 7.

Originally published as Witnesses to give evidence at Goodstart toddler death committal

Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
cairns committal goodstart toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birthday girl, 9, films stepdad choking teen, assaulting mum

        Premium Content Birthday girl, 9, films stepdad choking teen, assaulting mum

        News Tragically for one little girl, her birthday was overshadowed when the person who was supposed to protect her assaulted her mother and teenage brother.

        As election nears, a wish list for road fixes is revealed

        Premium Content As election nears, a wish list for road fixes is revealed

        News Bundy region roads named in list of trouble spots

        Fears endangered fish are landing on dinner plates

        Premium Content Fears endangered fish are landing on dinner plates

        News Endangered species being fished around the world, study says

        Gympie man who had sex with 13yo in public park jailed

        Premium Content Gympie man who had sex with 13yo in public park jailed

        News “If you call the police I will take your life,” Mclean told her.