Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WITNESSES CONTACTED: Six witnesses are set to appear by video link for a sexual assault case in the South Burnett. Picture: File
WITNESSES CONTACTED: Six witnesses are set to appear by video link for a sexual assault case in the South Burnett. Picture: File
Crime

Witnesses located for Burnett sexual assault case

Sam Turner
29th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX witnesses including two overseas nationals are set to appear by video link for an upcoming South Burnett sexual assault case.

A 49-year-old former South Burnett farmer was mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court on July 28, charged with sexual assault, possessing dangerous drugs, authority required to possess explosives, and secure storage of weapons as a registered owner.

The man’s charges had previously been mentioned on July 14.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted backpackers at his home.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the prosecution had six witnesses ready to give evidence, which would take up the majority of a court day.

READ MORE:

Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

DRUG RAIDS: search warrants uncover hydroponic set up

He asked the court if late October would suffice for a hearing date if there were days left.

The court heard all six witnesses including one in the United Kingdom will be appearing by video, bar one in New Zealand who they cannot locate.

Sgt Stevens told the court if they couldn’t contact the witness in time, they would continue with the matter.

Defence lawyer Tom Carr agreed to the terms, adding his defendant had changed his address in accordance with his bail, and would like his correspondence forwarded there.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told the court the next mention for a committal would be for October 30, with the man’s bail enlarged.

murgon crime murgon magistrates court south burnett sexual assault case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        premium_icon Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        News MEMBERS of the public raised the alarm after car appears to have gone off a bridge and into the Burnett River

        Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        premium_icon Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        News SHOCKING: An elderly woman was hospitalised after being assaulted in by a mother of...

        Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        premium_icon Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        News WANTING to provide youths and young adults with a place to have fun in Bundaberg...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member