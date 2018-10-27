Witnesses 'attacked' in Bruce Hwy quarry dispute

Corbet Quarries is seeking approval for a quarry and concrete batching plant at its Mary Valley site.

A QUARRY company's barrister says witnesses suffered "savage” attacks in court over the Traveston development dispute.

Corbet Quarries wants to add a hard rock quarry and concrete batching plant to its landscape supplies operation at the site.

But that company and Gympie Regional Council have faced opposition from Mary Valley Community Group and Peak Events, which owns the nearby Garapine resort.

At the Planning and Environment Court on Friday, Corbet's barrister Christopher Hughes said opponents had used a "scattergun” approach to complain about too many issues.

But the development opponents' barrister Philip Hack said the proposal offered "no significant benefits to the local or wider community”.

The barristers made their submissions in Brisbane, after previous hearings in Gympie.

Mr Hack said there was a lack of cost-benefit analyses or data to support claims the cement mixing and quarry plan would have community benefits.

"It's introducing a quarry where there was not a quarry before ... it introduces uses that are not presently lawful.”

He also questioned how the project could conceivably benefit concrete prices "in the absence of some disciplined study”.

"Obviously opinions differ,” Mr Hughes said.

He said development opponents deployed lamentable, even "savage” attacks on expert witnesses.

"Other witnesses called by my client were attacked for personal and professional reasons.”

Mr Hughes said the court should examine issues including the ecological or amenity impacts of the plan.

The site was near a highway, so trucks could come and go without bothering residential areas.

"It's located so proximate to the Bruce Highway ... this is a remarkable location,” Mr Hughes added.

The court heard Corbet had commissioned expert reports on visual amenity and bushfire impacts as well.

But the court heard water quality was no longer an issue in dispute.

The court would still have to examine whether the Corbet plan was suitable for a rural area.

Judge Richard Jones reserved his decision.

He indicated a decision may not be delivered until next year. -NewsRegional