Witness fire horror: ‘He was holding the door shut’

A woman has relived the horrifying moments before an underworld figure was allegedly murdered by being set on fire.

Victor Graveson, 65, was allegedly doused in fuel and set alight in September 2017 at his Capalaba home.

David Charles Edgerley was later charged with his murder.

At a committal hearing in Brisbane, witness Bronwyn Hocking said she had been staying at Mr Graveson's home.

She was outside when she saw smoke coming from the house.

She told the court she ran towards the home and saw Edgerley, also known as Yankee, standing at the front sliding door.

"He was holding with two hands the sliding door shut so Victor couldn't get out," she said.

"Victor was on the other side screaming and he was like pulling at the door and pulling at the curtains trying to get out."

Ms Hocking said she hit Edgerley who then ran off.

Edgerley's barrister Jacob Robson asked Ms Hocking where he ran to.

"It happened very quickly I just tried to get Victor out," she said.

Joshua Campbell, who was working for Mr Graveson, told the court it was a known drug house.

"It's a well-known fact that Victor sold drugs," he said.

"Most people that were at Victor's place either used drugs or knew people who used drugs."

However he said he'd never seen Edgerley, who had been staying at Mr Graveson's house, use drugs.

He did Edgerley often said "weird" things.

"He thought that the Queen was his grandmother or something," he said.

Another witness Todd Sell, who'd previously met Edgerley, said he thought he had some "psych issues".

"He said to me he was the last Royal and I just cracked up," he said.

Magistrate Noel Nunan committed the matter to trial in the Supreme Court."

