QFES crews called to Tarakan St car fire

Beau Cannary at the scene of a vehicle fire in Tarakan Street. Picture: Mike Knott

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to Svensson Heights this afternoon after receiving multiple calls of a car on fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the first call came in at 3.25pm, with crews arriving at the scene on Tarakan St by 3.35.

Nearby resident Beau Cannary witnessed the blaze and believed it was caused by a cigarette being left in the vehicle and not put out properly.

"As you can see, it's pretty devastating for the people around and the families that had to witness it, but everyone is safe. No-one was hurt, which is positive," he said.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was empty, but the fire had spread and a nearby pine tree was also alight.

QFES crews had the fire extinguished by 3.45pm and left the scene in the hands of police.