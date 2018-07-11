Menu
Greg Beale was recently recognised for his contribution to Crime Stoppers. Pictured with Superintendent Darryl Johnson.
'Without them, our job's impossible': Police boss

Amber Hooker
11th Jul 2018 2:25 PM

MORE than $1.5 million worth of drugs are off Sunshine Coast streets and murderers behind bars thanks to a group of diligent volunteers.

In May alone, Crime Stoppers Sunshine Coast provided information which led to 60 charges and 22 arrests.

Everything from homicides down to people stealing property is being reported anonymously to the charity, audited and then passed onto police.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Edwards said police work was all about "fitting together a jigsaw", and often-times Crime Stoppers information provided that missing piece needed to solve crime.

"Policing is a difficult job and without the support of our community it's impossible," he said.

"So when we have support of organisations such as Crime Stoppers it makes our job so much easier."

Sunshine Coast Crime Stoppers chairman Greg Beale said drug-related crime was most often reported, but break and enters, burglaries, hooning, graffiti and assaults were common.

"One of the best results we had last year was police doing a raid and confiscating almost $1.5 million worth of drugs off of Sunshine Coast streets," Mr Beale said.

    Local Partners