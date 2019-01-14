10-year-old Kirra-lea Edwards snapped her femur at Gardners Falls. Now her dad is searching for the woman who spent an hour in the water comforting his daughter.

10-year-old Kirra-lea Edwards snapped her femur at Gardners Falls. Now her dad is searching for the woman who spent an hour in the water comforting his daughter. Contributed

THE father of a girl who snapped her femur at Gardners Falls is searching for the woman who sat in the water with her for an hour, proving comfort during the trying time.

John Edwards' 10-year-old daughter Kirra-lea slipped off the rocks at Maleny's Gardeners Falls last Wednesday while on holiday from Redcliffe.

Two days later she was released from hospital where she underwent surgery to insert steel plates, pins and screws in her leg.

10-year-old Kirra-lea Edwards snapped her femur at Gardners Falls. Now her dad is searching for the woman who spent an hour in the water comforting his daughter. Contributed

Kirra-lea now faces a nine-month recovery period, which Mr Edwards said would be tough on his active daughter.

Mr Edwards said members of the public rushed to his daughter's aid, including a woman - he knows only as Peta - who spent an hour with him and Kirra-lea in the water.

"With no hesitation she was in the water," Mr Edwards said of the good Samaritan.

"Not once did she leave."

10-year-old Kirra-lea Edwards snapped her femur at Gardners Falls. Now her dad is searching for the woman who spent an hour in the water comforting his daughter. Contributed

Peta stayed with the pair and continued to talk to Kirra-lea while another man ran back towards the road to find reception so he could call an ambulance.

Mr Edwards thanked everyone who helped them through the stressful situation despite the day's cold conditions, but said he especially wanted to track down Peta.

A holidaying doctor even rushed down to help when he saw emergency service vehicles driving towards the falls.

10-year-old Kirra-lea Edwards snapped her femur at Gardners Falls. Now her dad is searching for the woman who spent an hour in the water comforting his daughter. Contributed

"A big thank-you to Peta and the public that were there and helped us and emergency services," Mr Edwards said.

Kirra-lea has remained in good spirits throughout the ordeal, according to her dad, who said she surprised hospital staff with her progress and strong will.

"She's one of those kids that couldn't sit down and watch a full movie, she has to be moving around."