ON TRACK: The campaign to create a Boyne-Burnett Rail trail is getting it's wishlist ready for DTMR.
News

Wish list is prepared for Boyne-Burnett rail trail

Jack Lawrie
by
21st Feb 2018 8:30 AM

THE campaign to preserve the Monto-Taragoola Railway Corridor from Kalpowar to Many Peaks is coming along, with a community proposal getting in order to submit to the Department of Transport Main Roads.

At a meeting held in Ubobo Discovery Centre, Boyne Valley, it was revealed by DTMR representative Craig England that the operation to tear up the Monto-Gladstone rail line would reach the proposed area by June/July.

Gladstone Councillor Desley O'Grady said they had reached an agreement to save five steel girder bridges along the path.

"On the rest of the wishlist is how much line we'd like to keep, what bridges and what we'd like to use it for," Cr O'Grady said.

The Boyne Burnett In-land Railway Trail Working Group has compiled feedback from interested stakeholders to submit a community proposal before DTMR.

Part of that process involves a community survey, posted on the group's Facebook page.

At the meeting, residents raised the matter of fixing the Calliope-Monto, whose general poor conditions stand as a potential obstacle in the way of making the rail trail a viable tourism option.

As this road is the most direct route between Monto and Gladstone, both regions stand to benefit from it's improvement, which has been criticised in the past by community members as a driving hazard.

The Boyne-Burnett Inland Rail Trail group has until the end of April to lodge a community proposal highlighting their plan for the retained rail line.

The next meeting will be held at Mungungo Pub on March 9, during which the outcome of the proposal will be discussed.

