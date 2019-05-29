Doomben’s glimpse at Winx’s greatest hits

On the fourth anniversary of Winx's maiden Group 1 victory in the Queensland Oaks, her army of fans will have a one-off chance to get up close and personal with the spoils of her magnificent career at Doomben on Saturday.

Doomben was the venue for Winx's Oaks win in 2015 and that trophy, along with the silverware that goes with her 24 other Group 1 wins, will be on display at Saturday's Oaks meeting at Doomben.

Fans will have the opportunity to take 'selfies' with the trophies, which include Winx's historic four Cox Plates, in the "Winx Zone," where memorabilia of the great mare can also be sourced.

Part-owners Peter and Patti Tighe will be on course and there are 500 Winx caps, signed by trainer Chris Waller and jockey Hugh Bowman, to be given away as well.

Winx's 2015 Queensland campaign set in chain a remarkable four year sequence of wins, in which Winx was never beaten again.

The seven-year-old was retired after winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April, which took her earnings beyond the $26 million mark. She is now being readied for a date in the breeding barn come September.

"Unfortunately, we can't have Winx back but this is the next best thing," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Little did we know where Winx's run would take her when she started here at Doomben.

"I'm so grateful to Peter and Patti (Tighe) and all those who have made this honour possible and I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy another great Oaks Day."

Winx part owner Peter Tighe with the Queensland Oaks trophy. Picture: AAP

In addition to the fan zone, a raft of activities will take place on Saturday including a ceremonial planting of a dozen 'Winx Roses' at Doomben's entrance.

Peter Tighe said he was delighted to be able to share the spoils of her incredible career with the racing public.

"We've been so fortunate to enjoy her success, and at the same time, the entire nation has embraced her as their own," he said.

"We wanted to find a way to say thank you to her Queensland fans and by displaying her Group 1 trophies, including the Oaks, we think it is a fitting tribute."

Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell said he welcomed the race day activation and looked forward to fans revelling in the Winx Zone.

"We wanted to give Queensland racing fans an opportunity to say goodbye to Winx at the race where it all began," Mr Parnell said.