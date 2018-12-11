Winx on road back as Waller plans future talks

Winx in pre-training before heading back to her city stables next week.

SUPERSTAR mare Winx will return to Chris Waller's stables next week.

The trainer said Winx had enjoyed her spell and commenced light pre-training at the farm a few weeks ago.

"She has progressed well since returning, is bright and looks in excellent condition so I look forward to her return to our stables this week," Waller said.

Waller will meet with Winx's owners next week and also jockey Hugh Bowman to discuss her immediate future.

Waller said he would provide an update on Winx's likely preparation, which many consider will be here last, after that meeting.

Winx took her winning sequence to 29 wins in a row when she became the first horse to win the Cox Plate four times in a row at The Valley.

Last year she resumed in the Chipping Norton Stakes and only had three starts in the autumn campaign.

She then won the George Ryder Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick.

The previous two years when she resumed after winning the Cox Plate, she came back in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick (1400m).

Winx wins her fourth consecutive Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October.

The Apollo Stakes (1400m) is on February 16 and the Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) on March 2 with both races at Randwick.

Meanwhile, The Autumn Sun's managing owner Arrowfield Stud's John Messara suggested the star three-year-old won't be in action next spring.

Messara said on Tuesday the horse had been bought as a stallion and could be at stud.

He said he had already had mare owners booking mares into the stallion.

Messara said he'd love to win a Cox Plate but a decision would be made after his next campaign.