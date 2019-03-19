Triple treat is next on Winx’s record list

The George Ryder Stakes will be Winx’s final start on her home track of Rosehill.

CHAMPION Winx can set another world record at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday - and this is a feat that may never be broken.

If Winx wins the $1 million George Ryder Stakes (1500m) she will become the only horse to win three Group 1 races four years in succession.

Winx completed a famous four-peat of the Group 1 Cox Plate (2015-16-17-18) last spring then earlier this month she won her fourth consecutive Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes (2016-17-18-19).

Few thoroughbreds anywhere in world racing can boast Winx's longevity at Group 1 level.

She is on an extraordinary 31-race winning streak and her Chipping Norton Stakes success was her 23rd at Group 1 level, a world record.

But for once, Winx hasn't scared off her opposition for the George Ryder Stakes with 23 horses nominated for the big race.

However, the mighty mare is so dominant Ladbrokes price assessors installed her as the $1.10 favourite.

Hugh Bowman gestures to the crowd after the 2018 George Ryder Stakes on Winx.

Winx's main danger on Saturday would probably be equine traffic but her trainer Chris Waller has nominated 12 for the Ryder and is very unlikely to run them all.

Some of her stablemates are also entered for other races on Saturday - Egg Tart (Ranvet Stakes), Shillelagh, (Ranvet Stakes, Epona Stakes) and Unforgotten (Ranvet Stakes, Epona Stakes).

Rival trainers are also hedging their bets with Ryder entries He's Eminent, Mask Of Time and So Si Bon also nominated for the Ranvet Stakes.

Waller had earlier indicated there was a "10 per cent chance" he may run Winx in the Ranvet Stakes but he didn't even bother to nominate the mare for that race.

Winx (right) charges home in her customary finish to take out the 2018 George Ryder Stakes.

Winx cruised through a solo exhibition gallop between races at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday with Waller keeping to the same routine which has worked so well for the mare in previous years.

"We've always done it when she's had three weeks between runs,'' Waller said after the gallop last Saturday. It just seems to fit in well, it brings her back down to earth - and that's Winx, she's just ready to explode.

"With Winx we know the acceleration's there and we know she's come back very well and you're just making sure that she's safe and set for another couple of runs.''

The George Ryder Stakes will be Winx's final start on her home track of Rosehill and the penultimate race of her career.