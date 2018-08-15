$140,000 on Winx after champ’s perfect draw

Winx, jockey Hugh Bowman, enters the track ahead of her heat at Rosehill barrier trials last week. Picture: Brett Costello

Winx, jockey Hugh Bowman, enters the track ahead of her heat at Rosehill barrier trials last week. Picture: Brett Costello

WINX'S apparent invincibility prompted one fearless punter to place the biggest bet TAB Fixed Odds has ever taken against the champion mare when she resumes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The punter have placed a massive wager of $140,000 at $1.12 on Winx to win the race named in her honour, the Group 1 $500,000 Winx Stakes (1400m).

If Winx extends her famous winning streak and notches her 26th win in a row, the punter will make a $16,800 profit.

This is the sixth bet of $100,000 or more on Winx that the TAB's Fixed Odds operation has accepted, but easily exceeds the previous highest wager of $114,000 at $1.10 before the mare own the George Ryder Stakes earlier this year.

TAB's Glenn Munsie revealed the $140,000 bet is the only investment made so far against Winx in her comeback race on Saturday, which has attracted a field of 11 runners, including star four-year-old Kementari.

"I would suggest Winx will stay at $1.12 - I doubt very much she will start any shorter,'' Munsie said. "There will be some interest in Kementari, who is rated at $7. A lot will hinge on how both horses parade before the race.''

Winx is in great shape for her return at Royal Randwick on Saturday. Picture: AAP

The shortest odds ever offered about Winx was $1.08 before she won the George Main Stakes two years ago.

TAB Fixed Odds is also operating a "Winx out" market on the Winx Stakes with Kementari at $1.45 and D'Argento at $4.

LATEST BETTING

$1.12 Winx

$7 Kementari

$15 D'Argento

$26 Ace High

$51+ Others

Market: TAB Fixed Odds

Winx owner Peter Tighe with one of the great mare’s three Cox Plates. Picture: Jay Town

WINX'S SHORTEST TAB ODDS OF HER WINNING STREAK

$1.08 2016 George Main Stakes

$1.09 2018 Chipping Norton Stakes

$1.09 2017 Chelmsford Stakes

$1.10 2017 Warwick Stakes

$1.12 2017 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

$1.12 2017 George Main Stakes

$1.15 2017 Apollo Stakes

$1.16 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$1.18 2017 Cox Plate

$1.20 2017 Turnbull Stakes

$1.22 2017 Chipping Norton Stakes

$1.24 2018 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

$1.24 2016 Caulfield Stakes

$1.24 2017 George Ryder Stakes

$1.26 2016 Warwick Stakes

$1.35 2016 Chipping Norton Stakes

$1.60 2016 Apollo Stakes

$1.75 2016 Doncaster Mile

$1.80 2016 Cox Plate

$1.90 2016 George Ryder Stakes

$2 2015 Queensland Oaks

$2.65 2015 Sunshine Coast Guineas

$2.90 2015 Epsom

$3.60 2015 Theo Marks Stakes

$4.20 2015 Cox Plate

Multi figure after the 2018 Queen Elizabeth Stakes: $29,448.52

BIGGEST BETS ON WINX (TAB Fixed Odds)

$114,000 at $1.10 in the 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$108,000 at $1.06 in the 2018 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes

$106,500 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$100,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$100,000 at $1.09 in the 2018 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes

$94,150 at $1.15 in the 2017 Turnbull Stakes

$79,000 at $1.18 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$75,000 at $1.10 in the 2017 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

$72,000 at $1.08 in the 2017 George Main Stakes

$70,000 at $1.16 in the 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$70,000 at $1.15 in the 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$67,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 George Ryder Stakes

$63,000 at $1.06 in the 2017 Chelmsford Stakes

$61,600 at $1.08 in the 2017 Warwick Stakes

$60,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$60,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$58,000 at $1.20 in the 2018 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

$56,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$56,000 at $1.10 in the 2018 George Ryder Stakes

$50,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$50,000 at $1.15 in the 2017 Cox Plate

$50,000 at $1.10 in the 2017 Queen Elizabeth Stakes