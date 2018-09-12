Menu
Hugh Bowman rides Winx during the Exhibition Jumpout contested by Winx (Hugh Bowman), The Autumn Sun (Kerrin McEvoy), Foxplay (Jay Ford) and Patrick Erin (NZ) (Corey Brown) during the Chelmsford Stakes Day at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Seven horses racing for second against Winx

12th Sep 2018 12:47 PM

CHAMPION Winx will have seven rivals when she lines up in the George Main Stakes at Randwick in a bid to stretch her winning sequence to 27 and her Group 1 tally to 20.

Four of her Chris Waller-trained stablemates, Who Shot Thebarman, Egg Tart, Religify and Unforgotten, are among the acceptors for Saturday's 1600-metre race.

Le Romain, Ace High and It's Somewhat make up the rest of the field to tackle Winx who has won the race for the past two years.

An amazing 99.33 per cent of single bets in the 'All-in' on the George Main are on the mighty mare. Winx firmed from $1.15 to $1.10 after the final field was declared.

"The shortest price Winx has jumped with TAB was in this race in 2016 at $1.08," TAB's Gerard Middleton said. "She could well eclipse that this week with more than 99 per cent of the hold so far on the great mare."

The field for Group Two The Shorts will feature nine runners headlined by four confirmed The Everest runners in Redzel, English, Invincible Star and Brave Smash.

Favourite Redzel was untroubled winning the Concorde Stakes last start and will jump from barrier three.

george main stakes

