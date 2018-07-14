Winterfeast weekend events

THE final days of Winterfeast 2018 are here, and the event has been one to remember.

General Manager of Bundaberg North Burnett tourism Katherine Reid said the events' last two days are full of activities for all to enjoy. Saturday festival goers can book a long lunch complete with matched wines at the Hill of Promise Winery in Childers.

"All of the events for Winterfeast have had a focus on using local produce in their menus,” Ms Reid said.

Ms Reid said there has been a high demand for several of the remaining weekend events, such as the Relax and Sip on Saturday afternoon - with tickets completely sold out for most events.

"That is the yoga and chai making workshop down at Bargara overlooking the ocean,”

"The Saucing Local at Kelly's Beach Resort restaurant is also sold out,” she said.

"And the Farm Flavours Picnic which is on Sunday is sold out as well.”

Ms Reid said the success and demand for spaces at the available and sold out events follow on from a busy week at the festival.

"It's been fantastic. Just listening to some people who attended the 'let the night be gin' event last night said it was a wonderful event. It was the first time that Kalki Moon had been included in the Winterfeast itinerary and hosted their own event, so that was really successful.” She said.