Winterfeast special: Flavours picnic sells out in 7 hours

SEVEN hours - the time it takes to drive from here to Mackay, the time children spend at school every day and, now, the time it takes for tickets to the Farm Flavours Picnic to sell out.

The organisers of this year's Winterfeast celebrations have been overwhelmed by the positive response to the event after yesterday's official launch, with Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid calling the sell-out a record.

"The picnic really sums up what Winterfeast is all about. Delectable local produce, picnic basket stretched out amongst the macadamia trees and good friends. No wonder 85 hampers sold so quickly,” she said.

"With 14 events inviting visitors to join us at the table during Winterfeast in July, and more tasty showcases of our culinary delights being released on the event program over the coming weeks, Winterfeast is shaping up to be a fabulous celebration of the best of the Bundaberg region's food and drink.”

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the event had always been popular.

"This event, which engages so many of our local producers and well-known brands, is an ideal showcase of everything our region has to offer, right down to the fantastic local entertainment,” she said.

"Set within the leafy, shady orchard at Macadamia's Australia, the Farm Flavours Picnic offers a unique and family-friendly experience that will no doubt be a treasured memory for many years to come.”

She said the hampers all sold within the 4670 postcode.