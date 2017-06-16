Winterfeast markets full of flavour

IT'S getting so close to the event that you can almost taste the delights on offer at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market on Saturday, July 8.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the stage is set with a feast for the senses.

Among the primary producers looking forward to sharing their passion, and the stage, to showcase their crops are local fruit farmers' collective We Heart Citrus suppliers of regional citrus fruits.

Presentations also include local restauranteurs and café owners.

Bundaberg's iconic regional tastes celebration is held at Alexandra Park in Quay Street commencing at 7 am and entry is free

More information at bundabergregionevents.com.au