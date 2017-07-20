Winterfeast growth shows: foodies love Bundy

TASTY: Melissa and Luke Baker toast lunch at the conclusion of the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour.

FROM fresh produce to tunes that make you swoon, Winterfeast 2017 has been classed as a hit that put our region on show.

As Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism crunches the numbers, overall attendance appeared up on last year with new collaborations drawing 1200 people to ticketed events alone.

The popular Bundy Flavours farmers' market at Alexandra Park drew 18,000, 3000 up on 2016.

Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein said the event had the power to encourage locals to buy local and that, in the long term, "we need to target people out of town (and make) Bundaberg synonymous with fruit and veg around Australia”.

"It's not about individuals, it's about showcasing our community.”

Next year he hoped to "compact it a little bit more, get other producers there and make sure it's the cream of the crop”.

This year the Moncrieff got involved for the first time with 560 packing the theatre for Women in Voice.

"Last year we had a little food-related film festival that was modestly attended and I thought we could do so much more,” co-ordinator Rod Ainsworth said.

"It was great to get behind local artists and it was a massive audience for something like that.

"We were rapt with how the community came out, especially on Origin night.

"We've still got people coming in today raving about it.”

QUT researchers were in town to create a strategy for Winterfeast's future growth including, with food tourism exploding, how to make it stand out from other areas.

BNBT's Ellie Tonkin said it was too early to calculate the festival's dollar value but praised the collaboration between local businesses.

"The Chilli and Lime Fiesta at Riverfeast was an amazing example, with AustChilli and Bundy Limes as event partners and local foodie businesses like Kalki Moon and Baffle Beer and all the food vendors creating a mouth-watering signature menu that showcased our regional produce.

"While we are still collating our figures, it's clear visitation from Queensland and interstate increased from 2016 and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Attendances across all events were very strong and Bundaberg's reputation as a foodie destination is growing quickly.”

FEASTING BY THE NUMBERS