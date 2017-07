GOOD TASTE: Brad Wong and Tracey Watson at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market.

BUNDABERG was jam-packed with fresh produce from around the region when the Winterfeast festival got under way at the weekend.

The sun was shining for the festivities at Alexandra Park yesterday when top chefs took the stage to speak with local producers and share their love of food.

The fun didn't stop there with today's Sunday Soiree at Fairymead House a sell-out.

The action during the 10-day event continues on Wednesday when four Bundaberg women take the stage in the Women In Voice Cabaret.