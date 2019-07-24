Winter? Why Bundy is so hot at the moment

AFTER some chilly weather last week things are heating up in Bundaberg.

The mercury rose to 27 degrees today, which is five degrees above the July average of 22.2 degrees.

Bargara locals Chris and Tracy Dunn took advantage of the warmer temperatures, swimming 1.5km from the boat ramp at Bargara to Nielsen Park Beach.

"The weather is beautiful,” Tracy said.

"The water had good visibility and it was one of the best swims I've had.”

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner said the maximim was expected to stick around 25 degrees for the rest of the week.

"Bundaberg's average maximum for July is about 22.2 degrees and the average minimum is about 10.3 degrees,” she said.

"We've got a dry air mass and no clouds during the day which is contributing to that.

"The weather pattern is really stable at the moment, and it'll stay fairly stable for the rest of the week, there will be a bit more cloud coming in from Friday.”

She said there was also a very slight chance of some rain around the region.

"They will be very light and isolated showers,” she said.

"There's a slight chance of rain on Friday and then early next week.”

Geordi Offord