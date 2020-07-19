Winter rain on the way for Bundaberg

WINTER RAIN: Bundaberg can expect showers this week as a trough moves across the coast. Picture: Mike Knott

WINTER RAIN: Bundaberg can expect showers this week as a trough moves across the coast. Picture: Mike Knott

IT WAS another chilly week in Bundaberg with temperatures dropping to single digits.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded Thursday as Bundaberg’s coldest day with the minimum dropping to seven degrees.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Rosa Hoff said while the temperature was below average, it wasn’t a record breaker.

“There average minimum for Bundaberg at this time of year is about 10.3 degrees,” she said.

“While it was a few degrees below the average it’s still well above being record breaking, it would have to get below one for that.

“The snap of cold weather lasted a few days which made it feel quite chilly.”

Ms Hoff said this week Bundaberg could expect the minimums to rise and also expect showers by Wednesday.

“We’ll see temperatures recovering a little bit with some sunny days,” she said.

“Wednesday we can expect some rain as a trough moves across the coast.

“The majority of the rain will fall to the north but Bundy can expect some spots.”

Ms Hoff said the showers would ease off Friday before a second inland trough moves through on the weekend.

She said on Wednesday Bundaberg could receive rainfall between 1 and 8mm, with 3 to 10mm forecast on Thursday.

Winds are also expected to pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday as the trough moved through.