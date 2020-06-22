Winter chill on the cards as temps plummet

Isabel McLean and Robbie Boyes get taken for a walk by Jock.

TOMORROW you will want to have your winter warmers ready as a chill hits Bundaberg.

Temperatures will plummet below the June average for a few days before picking back up on the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said a standard south- westerly surge would bring cooler and drier temperatures.

“There will be a gradual warming and easing out of the colder weather later in the week and into next week,” Mr Markworth said.

“The minimum will take a little while to go back to the average temperature for June but the maximum will be back above average from Thursday.”

Current predictions have tomorrow reaching a minimum of 9C and maximum of 21C and Wednesday reaching 8C and another maximum of 21C.

Average temperatures for June are a minimum of 11.7C and a maximum of 22.7C.