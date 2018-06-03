Winter brings minimum temperatures well below average

BIG CHILL: Winter has definitely arrived, bringing minimum temperatures well below average.

IF YOU thought winter kicked off a little chillier than usual, you're not wrong.

Bundaberg minimum temperatures have been considerably below average for the start of June, with 7.5 degrees recorded on Friday before dropping further again to 5.5 degrees yesterday and this morning.

It's the first time since September 15 last year that the mercury has fallen below 6 degrees in Bundaberg.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said Bundaberg's June minimum average was 11.7 degrees, putting the last few days around 6 degrees below average.

But if you've been finding it difficult to get of bed in the morning spare a thought for those in areas further inland such as Gayndah and Monto.

Gayndah woke to just 2.9 degrees to signal the start of winter on Friday before the minimum fell even further to 1.8 degrees on Saturday morning, while Monto recorded a chilly 1.4 degrees on Friday.

There's even been frost recorded on the north Atherton Tablelands behind Cairns.

Mr Clark said the colder than average minimums were due to a low pressure system off the New South Wales coast that was impacting most of Queensland.

"It's been really dry ... beautiful clear skies for the most part as well,” he said.

"With all that dry air there's nothing to keep the heat in at night so as soon as the sun goes down all the heat radiates back out to space really quickly.”

The next few days however will see minimums warming up.

"We've got a little bit of moisture returning now and we'll get that blanket of moisture keeping things a little bit warmer at night,' Mr Clark said.

Monday morning is tipped to see a minimum of 9 degrees before climbing close to average by the middle of the week as cloud returns, bringing a slight chance of showers, particularity about the coast.

However while the mornings have been cooler, daytime maximums have been bang on average and are forecast to even be warmer than average with tops of 24 to 25 degrees this week.